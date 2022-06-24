First Command Bank Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Command Bank cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006,000 shares of company stock worth $135,454,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

