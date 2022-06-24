First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Command Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

