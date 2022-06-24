First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. On average, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Community by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Community by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

