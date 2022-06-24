First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Community stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. On average, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
