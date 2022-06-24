First Hawaiian Bank Sells 632 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 30,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

