Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

