Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $133.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.13. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

