Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

