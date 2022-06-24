Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 760 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

