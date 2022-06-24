Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.