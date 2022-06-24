Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.