FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up 1.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $62.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

