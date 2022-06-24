FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,565 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

