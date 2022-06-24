FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $349.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

