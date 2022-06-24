FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $9.05 Million Investment in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,000. Allegiance Bancshares comprises 5.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Allegiance Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABTX. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $13,003,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,762,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 338.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABTX stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
