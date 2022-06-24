FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 143,788 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 79.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 221,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 98,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 94.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 114,320 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

