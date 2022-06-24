FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $286.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

