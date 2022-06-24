Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.25% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

