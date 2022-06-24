Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.76. Approximately 591,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,224,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.