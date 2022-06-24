Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $27.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FMS. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

NYSE:FMS opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

