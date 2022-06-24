Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $27.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FMS. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.09.
NYSE:FMS opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
