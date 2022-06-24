Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

