GAP (NYSE:GPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.57

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 142624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

