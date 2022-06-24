Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Up 7.2%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 12,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 483,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
The firm has a market capitalization of $512.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
