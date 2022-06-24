Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Up 7.2%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 12,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 483,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

