Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 5,920 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $62,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.