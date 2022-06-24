Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 866 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,933,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.87.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

