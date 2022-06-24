Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 19,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 181.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 87,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.14 and its 200 day moving average is $265.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.