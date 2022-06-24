Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

