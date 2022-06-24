Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,735 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

