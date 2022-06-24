Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 480 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.