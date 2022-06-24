Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 537 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Hubbell worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Hubbell by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,459,000 after acquiring an additional 77,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,052,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 448,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,316,000 after buying an additional 35,531 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $174.00 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.90 and its 200-day moving average is $190.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

