Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 56,848 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,848 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 18.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $2,070,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Intel by 9.4% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 768,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 10.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

