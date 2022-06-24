Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $297.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $287.93 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

