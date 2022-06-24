Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $247,878,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,089,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,232,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,756,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.53.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

