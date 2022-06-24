Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $297.30 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.56 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

