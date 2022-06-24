Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Unum Group worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 185.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 401,162 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

UNM stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

