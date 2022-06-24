Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $16.97 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,453 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after buying an additional 1,261,338 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $34,553,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,334,537 shares of company stock worth $916,266,013. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.