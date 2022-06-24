Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $18.49 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

KO opened at $61.88 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

