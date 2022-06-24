Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $239.29 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 2.4% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $239,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $894.73.

TSLA opened at $705.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $784.33 and a 200 day moving average of $900.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $730.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.