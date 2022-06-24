Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.059 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

