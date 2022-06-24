Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VeriSign worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $228,496,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $167,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $163.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

