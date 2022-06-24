Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after buying an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $503.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $518.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

