Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 7,556 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $90,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $316.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.14 and its 200-day moving average is $352.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

