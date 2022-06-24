Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

