Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 118 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

TER opened at $91.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

