Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $593.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.37. Geberit has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.8132 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

