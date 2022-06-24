General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.18

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.18 and last traded at $64.46, with a volume of 18071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

Get General Electric alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.