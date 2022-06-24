Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

