Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290,300 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 176,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

GILD opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.