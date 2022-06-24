Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.11. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

