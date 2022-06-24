Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

