Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 730,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,786 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

